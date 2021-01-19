Soon-to-be husband and father of four murdered: Family looking for answers and justice

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A father of four and soon-to-be newlywed was murdered early Friday morning on Jan. 15, in Crowley.

32-year-old “Tim” Harmon is pictured above.

Timmy Harmon, 32, was shot and killed at the Northgate Apartment Complex. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area and found Harmon wounded. They attempted to resuscitate him, however, were unsuccessful. Harmon died on scene.

“She keeps asking me, ‘Why my daddy, why my daddy?’ That’s something I can’t answer and man that’s hurting to my soul- to see my daughter cry,” Brittney Edwards said.

Edwards and Harmon had a daughter together, Diamond. She said she wishes this never happened but knows her dad is still with her.

It was a somber Friday morning for both Edwards and her daughter as they visited the scene for the first time. Their cries, echoed through the apartment complex corridors as they left flowers for Harmon.

Harmon, his fiancé, and Diamond.

“A daddy who was trying. Y’all gonna take him from his child? She want her daddy, man. That’s wrong,” Edwards said.

Harmon also had three other kids and was soon to be married to his fiancé. She didn’t want to speak on camera.

Harmon and Edwards’ daughter Diamond is still in shock from the murder. But her face lit up with a smile, thinking about some of the favorite moments with her dad.

“Me and my daddy was locked out one time, and we had to climb in through the window to get in,” Diamond said.

The Crowley Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

Diamond and her mother Edwards.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said this isn’t the way he wants to start the year, but is confident his detectives will solve this murder.

Broussard said they currently have a suspect. If you have any information that could help solve this murder, you are asked to contact the Crowley Police Department, (337) 788-4114.