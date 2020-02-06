Some residents in Ville Platte say they live in fear over outbreak of gun violence

Some residents living in a Ville Platte neighborhood say they need help from police. They say they’re living in fear of gun violence. People who live there claim the firing of guns in the neighborhood is becoming more frequent.

News 10’s Mark Rigsby reports from Ville Platte.

Some residents I spoke with here in the Woods neighborhood in Ville Platte say they’re scared.

Keiara Calvin says young people are shooting guns at night and the shots can be heard through the neighborhood.

“I heard 20 shots back to back.”

Tuesday night shots were fired in front of a corner store.

One bullet made a hole in the outside wall next to the entrance.

Cherita Thomas says bullets came flying through her apartment during a recent shooting in the same area three weeks ago.

This is a picture of a bullet hole in her refrigerator door.

“This is not a way to live. We have to live in fear. We have to be inside at a certain time. If we’re not in the house, we might get shot. It’s not safe here anymore.”

Founder Arvie says there’s too much violence and the police need to do more to help.

“We just want to feel safe, and protected to live here. I’m to the point where I don’t want to live here anymore. This goes on every night. You don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

In Ville Platte, Mark Rigsby, KLFY News 10.