Breaking News
Senate acquits Trump on impeachment charges, rejecting calls for removal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Some residents in Ville Platte say they live in fear over outbreak of gun violence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some residents living in a Ville Platte neighborhood say they need help from police. They say they’re living in fear of gun violence. People who live there claim the firing of guns in the neighborhood is becoming more frequent.

News 10’s Mark Rigsby reports from Ville Platte.

Some residents I spoke with here in the Woods neighborhood in Ville Platte say they’re scared.

Keiara Calvin says young people are shooting guns at night and the shots can be heard through the neighborhood.

“I heard 20 shots back to back.”

Tuesday night shots were fired in front of a corner store.

One bullet made a hole in the outside wall next to the entrance.

Cherita Thomas says bullets came flying through her apartment during a recent shooting in the same area three weeks ago.

This is a picture of a bullet hole in her refrigerator door.

“This is not a way to live. We have to live in fear. We have to be inside at a certain time. If we’re not in the house, we might get shot. It’s not safe here anymore.”

Founder Arvie says there’s too much violence and the police need to do more to help.

“We just want to feel safe, and protected to live here. I’m to the point where I don’t want to live here anymore. This goes on every night. You don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

In Ville Platte, Mark Rigsby, KLFY News 10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories