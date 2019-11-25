Some Office of Motor Vehicles locations reopen after cyberattacks

BATON ROUGE, La., (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) has reopened this morning being struck by cyberattacks last week.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) reminded residents that eight major regional offices are now open in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Thibodaux, and Monroe.

In addition, public tag agents’ offices will be reopened throughout the state to help with vehicle registrations only. To find a public tag agent near you, visit www.dps.louisiana.gov/autotitle.nsf.

“While many systems are back online, OTS technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues,” said LSP officials on their Facebook page. “The public is asked to exercise patience and conduct only vital time-sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings.”

Officials asked residents to hold non-critical OMV business until the system is fully stabilized and expanded statewide.

Additionally, the LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time. Troopers will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings.

To keep an eye on field office reopenings statewide in real time, visit https://offices.omv.la.gov/.