Some La. OMV branches are now appointment-only because of the pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Many people in the area are avoiding lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles in the middle of our covid-19 pandemic.

If you’re not updated you may be left waiting with no clue of what’s going on.

Residents can enjoy the convenience of the new appointment-only services at their local Office of Motor Vehicles.

Its simple — you go to expresslane.org and schedule an appointment that fits your schedule.

For some who are unaware, it can be a pain.

Robert Hawkins arrived at the DMV unaware of the appointments-only protocol.

Unable to enter the building, he now has to schedule an appointment for a later date or drive to a further location.

He feels making the public more aware of these things avoids wasted time and confusion.

Hawkins says, “Letting people know what’s open and what’s closed — people have business to take care of.”

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles communications director Matthew Boudreaux says although select locations are accepting appointments. taking care of business online is the best option.

“Anything you can do online please take care of it there. If not, the next best option is to find a location where you can book an appointment and get you in and out quick,” said Boudreaux.

Matthew says the best way to stay clear of disappointment is to refer to the expresslane.org website and social media pages for all information concerning business operations.