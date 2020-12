Acadiana is off to another chilly to cold start with temperatures this morning in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Areas of fog are developing too. A few spots could see dense fog that drops the visibility down to 1/4 of a mile or less. Visibility should improve around 8:00 to 9:00 am.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected this afternoon as Acadiana enjoys another sunny day. Highs for the afternoon should reach the lower 70s. Normal high temperatures for this date is 65°.