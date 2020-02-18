Live Now
Sole survivor of Lafayette plane crash leaves hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After being hospitalized for 52 days, Wade Berzas, the sole survivor of a plane crash in Lafayette last year, has been released from the hospital.

A statement from Wade and Mackenzie Berzas reads as follows:

“We will always be grateful for the thoughts and prayers offered on our behalf during this time of healing. Your prayers were deeply felt, and we believe contributed to the success of Wade’s recovery. Thank you for allowing us the privacy we need to focus on the road ahead. We are truly overwhelmed by your love for our family.”

A statement from Joey Barrios, MD, Burn Surgeon / Medical Director, Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Unit:

“Wade exceeded every goal we set for him and progressed faster than we anticipated based on his initial injuries. Everyone in our burn unit took part in his care and rallied behind him in this unique situation. It speaks to the perseverance and faith of a family and the quality of the care team we’ve assembled in our burn unit. We couldn’t be prouder that he is going home today.”

