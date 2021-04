The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A woman by the name of Lindsay Rainey made a post on Facebook on Thursday asking for donations to the Cajun Navy, and challenging people to wear white in solidarity with those lost at sea and their family members.

The full post is below: