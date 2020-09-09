Social justice groups marching on state capitol for Trayford Pellerin

Marja Broussard, center, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, walks down Evangline Thruway with others demanding justice for Trayford Pellerin, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lafayette, La. Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers while armed with a knife the night before. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A number of social justice groups are scheduled to march on the state capitol later today to call for justice for Trayford Pellerin “and for all people who have died or have been injured at the hands of police,” according to a press release.

Pellerin, 31, was shot to death in an altercation with Lafayette Police on Aug. 31. His death has led to a string of protests in Lafayette.

Groups involved include The Village, the NAACP, the New Black Panther Party, the Louisiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other civil rights organizations.

The groups will begin their march at 3:30 p.m. at the steps of the state capitol in Baton Rouge and will then move on to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office (1885 N. 3rd St.) and then to the Governor’s Mansion (1001 Capitol Access Road).