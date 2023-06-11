The pattern will reverse from what we’ve been seeing for the past week. A trough of low pressure, which created instability and lift and gave us daily thunderstorms, will move off to the northeast. In its wake, a high-pressure ridge will build across Mexico and Texas, slowly building westward.

High pressures this time of year lead to sinking air. This sinking air causes hot temperatures each day and minimal rain chances. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s today under partly cloudy skies. Storm chances go down into the 20-30% range for both today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will only increase by the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the 96-98 degree range later this week. With humidity levels remaining high, heat index values will be threatening the 105-110 degree range each afternoon. Rain chances will be isolated each day, in the 10% range.