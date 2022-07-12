BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Subway wants more customers to “eat fresh” by trying all 12 of the brand new sandwiches comprising the restaurant’s new ‘Subway Series.’

In hopes of garnering interest in the new offer, Subway restaurants across the nation will be giving away one million free sandwiches, Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (local times) or until supplies last.

Guests who take advantage of the free offer will be able to try one of the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches which include cheesesteaksSnag a free Subway sandwich Tuesday, July 12, chicken options, and clubs.

The new series was reportedly created to enhance the customer experience and encourage people to eat fresh, healthy foods.

It may be a good idea to call the location to make sure it’s open before dropping by for your free sandwich.