SMPSO update: Standoff in the Cade area ends

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Authoritative are clearing the scene and the standoff has appeared to have ended. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Deputies are at the scene of a standoff along Highway 182 in the Cade area.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins, a suspect has barred himself inside a mobile home.

As of 5 p.m., the scene remained active.

This is a developing story. We have a news crew headed to the scene.

(George Faust/KLFY)

