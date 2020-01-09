SMPSO arrests Breaux Bridge man wanted for attempted murder

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting in the 1100 block of George Dupuis Road.

Kentrelle Jones was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop.

St. Martin parish deputies discovered he was wanted on warrants for count of attempted second degree murder and criminal damage to property.

On Oct. 12, 2019, Jones allegedly fired several shots at a victim as he was exiting a vehicle. No injuries were reported, authorities said

Following the traffic stop, Jones was also arrested on charges of resisting an officer and reckless operation.