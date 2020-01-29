Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Smash and grab bandits’ arrested in Evangeline Parish

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police tape_1518558839687.jpg.jpg

VILLE PLATTE, La, (KLFY)- An investigation into local business burglaries led to the arrests of three suspects in Evangeline Parish.

Sunday morning, January 26, 2020, two “smash-and-grab” burglaries were committed at convenience stores in the 1000 Block of Chicot Park Road and the 3300 block of Chataignier Road.

Detectives said the suspects drove up to the stores in a red 2009 Ford Platinum F150 pickup. The front door glass of each store was damaged with a “hammer-like object.” Investigators said they were only able to enter one of the stores.

During Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation, detectives learned that one of the store owners released surveillance footage on Facebook. Several witness tips helped identify the vehicle used in the burglary, which led to the arrest of three suspects.

Jeffrey Thibodeaux, 34, of Eunice, was arrested and faces charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $50,000.

Jeffrey Thibodeaux (EPSO)

Steven Larue, 33, of Basile, faces charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property. His bond was set $40,000.

Steven Larue (EPSO)

Heather Manuel, 33, of Eunice, faces charges of principle to simple burglary. Her bond was $35,000.

Heather Manuel (EPSO)

Investigation is still ongoing. Authorities believe these suspects may be connected to other thefts and burglaries in the local area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories