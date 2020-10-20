“Smart Buses” at Lafayette Parish schools helping students with WiFi connectivity

(KLFY)- Lafayette Parish School System is taking the necessary steps to help students stay WiFi connected and stay on course with their classwork.



Allison Dickerson with LPSS says, “COVID presented challenges but also gave us an opportunity to think outside the box, this is one more example of that creativity.”



School leaders are providing more access to free internet with the addition of smart buses at 46 school sites.



“Because there are buses on all campuses, a student doesn’t have to go to their base school or zone school to connect,” Dickerson explains.



The buses are parked outside schools.

Parents can park near the bus and use their child’s school log-in to connect to the WiFi that’s set up on the bus without ever leaving the vehicle.

Dickerson adds, “It’s a secure network. Whenever students connect, it’s academic only restricted area. This is not available to the general public.”



Students and parents can choose any site to access the service, not necessarily the school where the child is registered.

The buses are available each weekday from 9am until 1pm.



“It’s just one other opportunity to use the assets we have for the purpose of all students,” continues Dickerson.

Learn more about “Smart Buses” here.