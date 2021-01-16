Small group of ‘Stop the Steal’ protesters gather in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Supporters of President Trump held a rally in Lafayette Saturday morning.

Our News 10’s Alece Courville was there and has this report.

A small group of supporters of the president stood at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street in support of the president’s claim that he won the election.

Joel Ferreyros of Lafayette voiced his fears about the future of the country.

“The economy is a big fear. Louisiana is a big state oil field state as far as work in the oilfield and we try and voice of values as much as we can. I’m worried, I have a 3-year-old daughter. I’m very worried for her because she’s growing in a world that is constantly changing.”

Tensions are high around the country but one special guest made appearance and has a message.

“Live your dreams, work hard, support your families, support your communities and be a good American. God bless America.”