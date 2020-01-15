SLPSS: Computers offline due to cyber threat

Update from SLPSS:

The following activities or professional developments have been canceled:

-Educator Academy

-Biology Hub Training (Thursday)

-ELPT Testing Meeting (Friday)

ORIGINAL:

The St. Landry Parish School System is offline due to a cyber attack, according to officials.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins told News 10 that all computers in the district were taken offline this morning when the threat was found and experts are coming in to fix the issue.

There is no word yet on when the district will go back online.

He says students will continue with their school day as normal.