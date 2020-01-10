Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SLPSO: Two arrested, items possibly taken during burglaries recovered

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested Thursday night by St. Landry Parish deputies after officials stopped them in a stolen vehicle. Authorities say, from that stop, they found items believed to have been stolen during burglaries.

32-year-old Danny Soileau was arreseted for Possession of stolen things and bench warrants.

36-year-old Jennifer Miller was arrested on a bench warrant; officials say a hold has been placed on her and she will be questioned by detectives. Additional charges may be added.

Some of the items recovered inclue:

  • a camouflage flack jacket
  • a military ammo can
  • several car radios
  • several car stereo amps
  • several back packs (one of which is a desert camo colored military backpack)
  • several laptop bags and laptops,
  • 4500 to 5000 NFL trading cards
  • numerous costume jewelry and jewelry
  • a cherry wood jewelry chest
  • a sword
  • additional clothing

Authorities say most of the items appear to have been stored in an old family home or other location.

If any of the items appear familiar to any one please check your property and contact the St. Landry Sheriff’s Department at (337) 594-8484.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories