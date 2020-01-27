SLPSO: Man dies after being stabbed by his wife

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating a deadly stabbing they say happened on January 5.

Detectives responded to a local hospital after a man, now identified as Eric Celestine, was admitted to the trauma care for having been stabbed in the chest.

Officials say he was involved in a disturbance with his wife, Renada Celestine.

Eric Celestine died at the hospital from his injuries.

According to officials, Renada was questioned and released and the investigation is ongoing.