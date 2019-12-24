SLPSO: Investigation clears Eunice city marshal of criminal charges

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has cleared a Eunice law enforcement official of charges after investigation into an alleged assault on his wife.

After a reported partial video surfaced of what appeared to be Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne pushing his wife down during a verbal altercation in November, Chief Randy Fontenot of the Eunice Police Department requested the LPSO to take over the investigation citing a possible conflict of interest.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said he agreed to assign his lead detective to the case. The partial video was anonymously submitted to local media and was forwarded to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The individuals in the video were identified as Darbonne, his wife Suzanne Darbonne, Eunice City Marshal Office Clerk Amanda Boulet and a family friend, investigators said.

“Our detectives obtained audio and video statements from all parties involved and were able to obtain a full video taken from a business located on 2nd Street where the altercation transpired,” stated Sheriff Guidroz.

Investigators said the full video “depicts Suzanne Darbonne as the predominant aggressor striking Marshal Darbonne prior to and moments before he pushes her away causing her to lose her balance and fall backward.”

Suzanne Darbonne was reportedly seen on video waiting in her vehicle in the city hall parking lot then approaching the group “in an aggressive manner.”

You can read full details on St. Landry’s Parish Sheriff’s Office detailed review of the video here:

In summary, the video reportedly “depicts Suzanne Darbonne as the aggressor and depicts Marshal Darbonne defending himself,” the Guidroz’s statement.

“No charges on any parties will be sought after a thorough investigation conducted by our office,” Guidroz said.