SLPSO: Eunice High assistant principal arrested on child cruelty charges following family incident

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- A St. Landry Parish public school official is accused of becoming violent with a juvenile family member, which led to his arrest on Monday.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when Brett Andrew Semien reportedly became angry over the 14-year-old victim over a snake in the yard.

“The victim stated his father was extremely upset when he went into the house to notify him of a snake and he had taken his eyes off the snake,” the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The victim had been bitten by a snake in the past and was allergic to the anti-venom.”

The family argument escalated over a bushhog in which Semian allegedly hit the teen several times in the stomach causing the victim to “blackout” authorities said.

When law enforcement arrived, Semian allegedly became combative and reportedly struck a deputy in the chest. St. Landry Parish Bobby Guidroz said Semian was armed with a firearm during the incident.

After several commands to stop resisting, Semien complied and the firearm was removed from his waistband. Semien was transported to the parish jail for booking.

“The fact that Semien was armed while he was passively then ‘forcibly’ resisting arrest and not complying with the commands of a deputy trying to render aid to a juvenile victim could have resulted in a deadly force encounter,” Sheriff Guidroz said in a statement on Wednesday. “I would like to thank both Semien and my deputy in remaining calm and deescalating the situation. I urge everyone to comply with the lawful orders of an officer and if there is a problem the way a law enforcement officer handles a situation, to report it to their administration.”

Semien is the assistant principal of Eunice High School. He faces charges of cruelty to a juvenile. resisting arrest and simple battery on a police officer. His bond was set at $6,500.