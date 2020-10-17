SLPSO: Church Point woman charged with attempted murder after shooting boyfriend in stomach

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 29-year-old Church Point woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly shot her boyfriend following an argument over the telephone, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Dore is charged with attempted second-degree murder after detectives were notified on October 3 of a shooting at the 500 block of Prairie Ronde Highway in the Opelousas area.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, when the victim arrived at home, Dore went inside of his vehicle, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at him.

During a struggle, the victim was able to disarm Dore, Guidroz said.

A handgun was also kept on a shelf in the laundry room for protection, as well as accessibility, Guidroz said.

“Reports indicate that once the victim removed the weapon from Ms. Dore’s grasp, she then grabbed the weapon in the laundry room and shot the victim in the stomach area.”

Dore called 911 to report the shooting, stating that the victim had a gun and was coming after her, Guidroz said.

She also told authorities that she shot a male victim in either the stomach or the side area, and that he was still breathing and that the weapon was nearby, Guidroz said.

The victim was also able to call 911 after he heard Stephanie Dore report inaccurate information to the operator, Guidroz said.

He stated that Dore pulled a gun on him and that he disarmed her, and that she pulled another gun on him and shot him, Guidroz said.

According to the victim, both handguns belonged to Stephanie Dore.