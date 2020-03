ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken to social media to warn residents of recent ATV thefts happening throughout the parish.

Investigators with SLPSO believe the “box-type truck” pictured below may be involved in at least one of the thefts. These images were captured near Cheramie Road in Port Barre.







If you see a truck fitting this description please call SLPSO at 337-948-6516. You can also contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.