SLPSB quarantining all staff and students who’ve been on recent cruises

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish School System is going above and beyond CDC recommendations to protect their students.

The district is making five staff members from Park Vista Elementary, Port Barre Elementary, Grand Coteau Elementary, and Beau Chene High School, self-quarantine for two weeks. Some of them are teachers whose classrooms have been sanitized and have been replaced temporarily with substitutes.

“There are no known viruses in St. Landry Parish”, St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins informed the board at Wednesday night committee meeting.

“I have to say that because there are a lot of different things that are out there”, Jenkins added. He clarified rumors to the school board in Thursday night’s committee meeting.

Despite multiple staff members being told to stay home two weeks after a cruise to Mexico, none are showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Jenkins told News 10, “I’d rather be overly cautious than not because we want to ensure, one, we don’t contribute to the virus should it come to this area but also to prevent”.

The superintendent also confirmed three Eunice High School students were initially told they couldn’t return to school because of their parents’ cruise, but after speaking to the Department of Health’s Tina Stefanski Wednesday morning, each student was allowed to return because no parent has shown symptoms.

On March 8th, the Center for Disease Contol recommended if you were on a cruise in the past 14 days, monitor your health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States.

St. Landry Parish School Nurse Sylvia Brown explained the school system’s position, “When we looked at ‘limit interactions’, we’re talking about a school setting. It’s literally impossible to ‘limit interactions’ in a school setting”.

The five staff members who went on a cruise to Mexico are dipping into their personal leave for two weeks. Many St. Landry Parish School Board members expressed the five staff members shouldn’t have to.

“They didn’t do anything wrong”, said board Vice-President and District 6 Representative Donnie Perron. “When they went everything was fine. They came back. We’re telling them to stay home. They want to be at work, and we’re penalizing them? On the other hand, we suspend people and send them home if we’re investigating them, and we pay them. That’s totally opposite of what we should be doing, so I wish that you would look into it and if we can reimburse them or correct this issue as we go forward”.

The St. Landry School District serves 13,000 students, and according to Jenkins, the staff has been discussing a four-phase approach with the Office of Emergency Preparedness and The Department of Health for the last few weeks.

The four-phase approach is:

1. Communication and preparation

2. Finding an alternative learning environment

3. Implementing the plan

4. Reconstitution

The district has created a page specifically for the coronavirus on their school website. They’ve also sent flyers to schools to remind students and staff of cleanliness and safe interactions, avoiding handshakes and hugs.

The school has also ordered a “tremendous amount of supplies” including gloves, plastic bottles, and other items they don’t usually have on hand but may need to use.

St. Landry Parish Schools Director of Operations Claudia Blanchard said what normally would ship in two days could take two weeks, “The biggest concern for me right now is getting that in because everybody in the United States is trying to order the same type of materials and products”.

Jenkins said that the school district will continue to monitor coronavirus situations and that no options are off the table, including closing schools, but they do have a plan in place for anything.