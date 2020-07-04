Slow the spread of COVID-19, wear a mask

(KLFY)- With an alarming increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Dr. Tina Stefanksi says it’s actually pretty simple to help stop the spread of the virus.

She says it’s as easy as just wearing a mask when out and about.

Dr. Stefanski says, “It’s a pretty simple action we can take to protect our community.”

As Louisiana sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“When we look at studies, it shows that masks in public is the most effective way in reducing the spread. When people wear a mask, we will get to the point of slowing down transmission,” Dr. Stefanski continues.

Dr. Stefanski says when you wear a mask in public, you protect others.

When others wear a mask, they protect you.

“It’s important that they wear a mask because they are preventing their droplets from spreading to other people,” adds Dr. Stefanski.

Wearing a mask properly is very important.

Dr. Stefankski says masks must cover the nose and mouth completely for the most effective use.

“Masks should be worn covering nose and mouth. It’s a respiratory virus so it can spread from nose and mouth,” explains Dr. Stefanski.

When it comes to choosing a mask, there are many options.

Dr. Stefanski continues, “It’s a barrier. It’s to prevent droplets from spreading when we speak; something you can’t see through and fits your face well.”