SLIDESHOW: Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Cancun

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lifeguard tower lays on its side after it was toppled over by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta has made landfall south of Cancun along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, blowing down trees and knocking out power in some of the area’s resorts. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the center of Delta came ashore around 5:30 a.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph).

  • A fallen palm tree left by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, roaring ashore between Cancun and the resorts of Playa del Carmen and Cozumel. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
  • A view of a flooded street in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
  • A lamp post leans over a street due to the passing of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
  • A lamp post leans over a street due to the passing of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
  • A tree lays on its side, toppled by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: