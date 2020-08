LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – SLEMCO is reporting more than 25,000 are still without power. At the height of the storm more than 75,000 lost power.

SLEMCO says the hope to restore power to as many as possible today. Vermilion parish continues to have deep floodwaters that are impassable in some areas and the westernmost part of the SLEMCO system sustained significant damage from Hurricane Laura.

To report SLEMCO outages call 1-888-275-3626.