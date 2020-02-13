Live Now
UPDATE: SLEMCO restores power in portions of Acadiana after the Wednesday morning outage.

(Photo Source: AP)

ST. LANDRY/EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE – UPDATE: SLEMCO restores power in portions of Acadiana after the Thursday morning outage.

UPDATE (8:30)

SLEMCO officials say two separate transmission grid issues are causing a power outage that affects roughly 10,000 customers in St. Landry, Avoyelles and Evangeline Parishes.

They say grid owners are working diligently to make repairs so that power can be restored as quickly as possible.

According to SLEMCO, transmission grid issues do not occur often. Two occurring at the same time, are even more rare. They say this is not expected to be a recurring problem.

“We do not have an exact time frame for the repairs. We are hoping for the repairs to be completed shortly, but do advise customers to be prepared to be without power for a few more hours,” officials said.

ORIGINAL

SLEMCO is reporting power outages in the St. Landry, Evangeline and Avoyelles Parish areas.

According to a Facebook post, officials say the outage is caused by an outage on the transmission grid that delivers SLEMCO’s power to the area.

All owners are currently working to restore power to those affected customers.

If you need to report an outage to SLEMCO, call 1-888-275-3626 or use SmartHub.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

