SLEMCO prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal

LAFAYETTE, La.- SLEMCO said it is prepared for possible outages from Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moves north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Official tracking has the storm making landfall somewhere along Louisiana’s coastline late on Sunday. The company said it is prepared for the restoration process.

SLEMCO is urging all customers to make plans and be prepared.

“Everyone should be checking supplies and making an evacuation plan, should the need arise. Evacuating is particularly important for those who have medical conditions and who may rely on power for medical equipment. We will restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but a slow-moving system with heavy rainfall, combined with high winds and falling trees could slow down that process,” said SLEMCO Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent

The company said it will restore power as soon as possible while being as safe as possible.