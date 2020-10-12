SLEMCO making progress in restoring power from Hurricane Delta

(KLFY) — As of 9 a.m. this morning, SLEMCO is reporting 39,700 of their customers are still without power from Hurricane Delta. That’s a significant decrease over the 69,400 reported on Sunday.

According to SLEMCO’s Facebook, crews are continuing to work in all areas.

“We have hundreds of contract crew members from several different states working side-by-side with our own crews in damage assessment, power restoration and right-of-way tree-trimming,” stated a Facebook post. “Crews are still working on feeders today and beginning to work on smaller outages in some areas, too. We are making great strides in power restoration, but we realize many of you are still without power. We know its aggravating, frustrating and you want answers about your home or business. We do not have individual updates or estimated times of restorations.”

With damage being different at each location, SLEMCO said there is no way to give an accurate timeline of restoration efforts.