SLEMCO: Just 109 customers still without power (9 a.m.)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As of 9 a.m. today, SLEMCO announced they have just 109 customers without power. Crews have restored power to nearly 80,000 homes and businesses since Hurricane Laura made landfall last Thursday.

If any customers have been able to make repairs needed for SLEMCO to reconnect service, they should call to let the company to let them know. Additionally, if any customers have returned home after evacuating to find they are without power, they should report the outage.

Contract line workers from Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Missouri worked together with our own crews to restore power to customers throughout our service area.

“SLEMCO is known for pushing hard to make sure safe, but significant, progress is made each day to restore power after a storm,” said Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent. “We cannot thank our contract crews enough for stepping-up to join our own field personnel in what is often grueling work in very poor conditions.”

Released SLEMCO contractors have been provided with contact information for neighboring electric providers in Laura’s hardest-hit areas, so they can continue restoring power to Louisiana citizens.

Hurricane Laura followed much the same path as Hurricane Rita in 2005, leaving catastrophic devastation where the eye made landfall. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our electric industry neighbors and families to the West,” Laurent said. “We know that even a slight wobble eastward in the path of the storm would have caused damage far worse than we’ve experienced in decades.”

SLEMCO provides electric power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parish.