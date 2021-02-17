SLEMCO, Entergy: Customers asked to conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from SLEMCO and Entergy said they are being asked by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to request customers conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight, Feb. 17.
MISO is a not-for-profit member-based organization that ensures reliable, cost-effective delivery of electricity across all or parts of 15 U.S. states and one Canadian province. They have been advising local energy providers during the winter weather event in an attempt to keep the electrical grid intact during high demand.
Some immediate ways residential customers can reduce electricity usage include:
- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.
- Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.
- Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
- Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
- Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.