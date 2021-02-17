SLEMCO, Entergy: Customers asked to conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from SLEMCO and Entergy said they are being asked by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to request customers conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight, Feb. 17.

MISO is a not-for-profit member-based organization that ensures reliable, cost-effective delivery of electricity across all or parts of 15 U.S. states and one Canadian province. They have been advising local energy providers during the winter weather event in an attempt to keep the electrical grid intact during high demand.

Some immediate ways residential customers can reduce electricity usage include: