LAFAYETTE (KLFY) — Workers from SLEMCO are on the way to South Carolina to help repair damage and restore power there in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The crews headed to Berkeley Electric Cooperative in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, the largest electric cooperative in South Carolina, early Friday morning.

SLEMCO Communications Manager Mary Laurent gave thanks to Louisiana State Police Troop I for helping get the crews on their way.

“We know how it feels to need and receive help after hurricanes hit Acadiana, so we are happy to return the favor when others are in need in other states,” Laurent said.