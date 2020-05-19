SLEMCO cancels annual meeting due to coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The SLEMCO Annual Meeting, scheduled for June 6 at the Cajundome, has been canceled.

SLEMCO announced Tuesday that it was canceling its 2020 Annual Meeting, an event that draws thousands every year from members in Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

“Sadly, we will not be welcoming our members to what would have been our 83rd Annual Meeting on June 6th, but public health must take top priority right now. Our next Annual Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.”

The event is usually a mix of awards, scholarship education opportunities, business updates and fun events.

The cap off is a $20k cash prize giveaway.

Scholarship applicants should stay tuned to SLEMCO’s website and Facebook page for important information about its 2020 scholarship drawings worth $2k.

Next year’s annual meeting has been scheduled for June 12, 2021.

“We look forward to seeing everyone next year. Stay safe and well.”