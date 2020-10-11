SLEMCO: Almost 70,000 still without power

As of 9 am today, SLEMCO has 69,400 customers without power. Crews have restored power to 38,600 homes and businesses since Hurricane Delta made landfall last on Friday.

Work for today will again focus on restoring power to SLEMCO’s feeders, or main lines. Once power to all feeders has been restored, workers will move on to line sections and individual locations.

“We know going days without power is not pleasant,” said SLEMCO Spokesperson Mary Laurent. “We sincerely appreciate the patience and support our customers have expressed since Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage to our system.”

Below are customer outages by parish as of 11 a.m.

Parishes Number of Customers Without Power Acadia 6,529 Allen 5,172 Avoyelles 2,843 Beauregard 4,128 Calcasieu 2,431 Catahoula 18 Evangeline 3,026 Grant 4,283 Iberia 10,963 Jefferson Davis 39 Lasalle 15 Natchitoches 86 Rapides 13,078 Sabine 0 St. Landry 7,215 St. Martin 2,028 St. Mary 925 St. Tammany Fewer than 5 Vermilion 9 Vernon 4,436 Washington 0

Percentages are based on total customers affected by Hurricane Delta (132,198); not Cleco’s total customer base.

Hundreds of contract line workers and right-of-way tree trimmers from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Missouri are working together with our own crews to restore power to customers throughout our service area. Additional crews will be arriving later today and tomorrow.

“SLEMCO is known for pushing hard to make sure safe, but significant, progress is made each day to restore power after a storm,” Laurent said. “We cannot thank our contract crews enough for stepping-up to join our own field personnel in what is often grueling work in very poor conditions.”

SLEMCO provides electric power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parish.