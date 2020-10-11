SLEMCO: Almost 70,000 still without power

As of 9 am today, SLEMCO has 69,400 customers without power. Crews have restored power to 38,600 homes and businesses since Hurricane Delta made landfall last on Friday. 

Work for today will again focus on restoring power to SLEMCO’s feeders, or main lines.  Once power to all feeders has been restored, workers will move on to line sections and individual locations.

“We know going days without power is not pleasant,” said SLEMCO Spokesperson Mary Laurent.  “We sincerely appreciate the patience and support our customers have expressed since Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage to our system.” 

Below are customer outages by parish as of 11 a.m.

ParishesNumber of Customers Without Power
Acadia6,529
Allen5,172
Avoyelles2,843
Beauregard4,128
Calcasieu2,431
Catahoula18
Evangeline3,026
Grant4,283
Iberia10,963
Jefferson Davis39
Lasalle15
Natchitoches86
Rapides13,078
Sabine0
St. Landry7,215
St. Martin2,028
St. Mary925
St. TammanyFewer than 5
Vermilion9
Vernon4,436
Washington0

Percentages are based on total customers affected by Hurricane Delta (132,198); not Cleco’s total customer base.

          Hundreds of contract line workers and right-of-way tree trimmers from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Missouri are working together with our own crews to restore power to customers throughout our service area.  Additional crews will be arriving later today and tomorrow.

          “SLEMCO is known for pushing hard to make sure safe, but significant, progress is made each day to restore power after a storm,” Laurent said.  “We cannot thank our contract crews enough for stepping-up to join our own field personnel in what is often grueling work in very poor conditions.”

SLEMCO provides electric power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parish.

