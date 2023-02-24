LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– South Louisiana Community College is offering a new dual enrollment internship program that will allow high school students to learn while earning a working wage. By partnering with Local Workforce Development Area #40, SLCC hopes to give students the opportunity to get into business and have real work experience.

“This is the first of its kind in the Acadiana area. This gives them the opportunity to go into the business and get real work experience. Once they graduate, we might be able to hire these folks,” Andre Perez, Executive Director for Academic Initiative, said.

Eligible students will earn $10 an hour for up to 160 hours working in fields such as automotive, electrician, HVAC, medical assisting, oil and gas, and welding. This pilot initiative is set to launch mid-Spring of this year.

Perez says this program will benefit younger students who are still searching, “they have time and opportunity to change if they don’t like it.”

Students must qualify for WIOA services. These are typically afforded to lower-income and first generation students. Students will receive a certificate of completion through the Youth Work Experience Program as well as earn credit through their high school courses.

For more information, visit the SLCC website.