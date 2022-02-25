LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — South Louisiana Community College has officially opened three locations of “The Pantry” in Abbeville, Lafayette, and Opelousas in an effort to assist students struggling with food insecurity.

In a survey conducted at SLCC in 2021, 52% of participating students noted there was a time when they did not have enough food for themselves while attending SLCC. Of their food supply, 69% of students noted it was inadequate at least 1-2 times each semester. Students overwhelmingly saw the value of having a pantry on campus, with 87% of respondents confirming they would use one if it were on their campus.

In 2017, SLCC created Little Food Pantries from refurbished newspaper bins and placed them at all campus locations. With the help of funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and ATMOS Energy in 2021 The Pantry was able to expand. The Do-It-Greener Foundation also provided items to combat period poverty among women. SLCC plans to expand The Pantry to additional campuses as private funding becomes available.

The Pantry locations will continue to accept shelf-stable food items, as well as non-food items including laundry detergent, toothpaste, paper towels, and more. For more information or to schedule a drop-off, contact studentengagement@solacc.edu.