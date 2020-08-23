SLCC closes campuses Monday through Wednesday ahead of storms

(KLFY) As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast, South Louisiana Community College will close all campuses and cancel all classes Monday through Wednesday this week in anticipation of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

The college will re-evaluate plans for the remainder of the week on Wednesday, according to Communications and Marketing Director Christine Payton.

Payton advised that all students and faculty should check your college email account or go online to www.solacc.edu/updates and social media, for any further updates.

