SLCC Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder resigns, search for replacement begins

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder announced her resignation today, according to a letter posted to the SLCC website.

Harder’s last day will be May 29, after which she will become the president of Coker University in South Carolina. She has been SLCC’s chancellor since 2012.

“It is hard to leave such an outstanding institution as the one you have created at SLCC, but it is rewarding to know that such excellence is possible in higher education – regardless of mergers, politics, budget cuts, natural disasters, and pandemics,” said Harder in her letter.

She also commended the staff and students for their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The way you handled this emergency demonstrates that SLCC can handle anything while continuing to serve one another and our students,” she said.

SLCC has begun the search for Harder’s replacement, according to a letter from Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Dr. Monty Sullivan.

“The timing of her departure will require an interim chancellor appointment while we conduct a national search. In consultation with the Board of Supervisors, an interim chancellor will be announced in the coming weeks,” he said.