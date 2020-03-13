SLCC cancels class through Wednesday, will start remote classes Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, South Louisiana Community College announced that its has canceled all classes for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (March 16-18) and will begin remote classes on Thursday, March 19.

Employees have also been granted Monday off, though essential personnel should report to campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“All SLCC employees are considered essential in this time of adjustments and should report to work as usual on Tuesday, March 17 to maximize the time to plan, test, and implement alterations to instruction and operations,” stated a press release.

Where applicable, faculty will move to a remote learning delivery model for courses effective Thursday, March 19 through the end of the spring semester. For programs associated with occupational competencies and clinical experiences, faculty will communicate to students by program as information and plans are finalized.

With some areas suffering from a lack of broadband internet connections, SLCC will ensure those students in need will have access at all college locations to dedicated computer labs for online learning and assessment with proper precautions taken for the health and wellness of students per CDC recommendations.

For more SLCC updates, visit https://www.solacc.edu/updates.