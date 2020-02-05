Live Now
Skull found in St. Landry Parish belongs to man missing for seven years

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A skull found in St. Landry Parish belongs to a man who disappeared seven years ago, authorities said.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz, says, We sent a team to recover a skull. We sent that skull to Louisiana faces in Baton Rouge and results came back with a face.”

The skull of Simon Lastrapes was found in a canal near Prudhomme lane in Opelousas in October 2019.

Guidroz adds, “We received a call from a young man who was dipping for bait out here and found a skull.”

Simon Lastrapes (Charlie Project)

Mark Guidry with Opelousas police says Lastrapes was reported missing in July 2013 by family members after he never returned home from a walk.

“In 2013, we received a call from a family member wanting to report him missing. At the time, he was last seen at a restaurant,” Guidry explains. “Family members said he got up for a walk. They went to find him and could never locate him.”

Sheriff Guidroz says he hopes to find the rest of Lastrapes’ body so law enforcement can know what caused his death.

“Once the water goes down in the canal, we’ll be able to continue to search for any more remains and answers,” says Guidroz.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish sheriff’s office are working together to solve this case.

