Single-vehicle crash near Breaux Bridge kills two children, hospitalizes two more and the driver

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash near Breaux Bridge Friday night (April 10) killed two children while hospitalizing the driver and two more children, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Salt Mine Hwy. and Sawmill Hwy. For unknown reasons, the driver, Paula Thibeaux, 47, of Breaux Bridge, failed to stop at the intersection, crashed into a ditch and then struck a tree.

Two of the backseat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and were identified as Trayvon Alexander, 12, of Breaux Bridge, and Keshon Batiste, 11, of Breaux Bridge. Thibeaux, along with two additional juvenile passengers, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries they sustained in the crash.