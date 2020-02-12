Single-vehicle crash in Broussard claims the life of Lafayette man

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Broussard Police say a Lafayette man was killed during a single-vehicle crash early this morning.

56-year-old John Latta was identified as the victim in the crash that happened on the 600 block of West Main St. around 3:30 am.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado overturned on its roof in the middle of the roadway with Latta still inside.

Officials say the driver was confirmed dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling west on West Main St. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and hit a tree. They say after the initial impact with the tree, the vehicle flipped landing on its roof and came to rest in the middle of the roadway.

Officials say Latta was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Toxicology results are pending.