LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadiana Center for the Arts will be the scene for a very special music tribute. Sing It – the David Egan Songbook will be performed by several local artists. It’s happening tonight, March 9 and tomorrow, March 10, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Featured artists will include: Tommy McLain, Dickie Landry, Sonny Landreth, Charlene Howard, and many other local artists. Tickets are still available on the Acadiana Center for the Arts website.