JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeanerette Police are looking for an elderly man suffering from dementia who has gone missing, according to Chief Dusty Vallot.

Wesley Moore, 75, is a black male weighing approximately 130 lbs. and is six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and grey tennis shoes when he walked away from a residence in Jeanerette earlier today.

If anyone has seen Mr. Moore, please call the Jeanerette Police Department at (337) 276-6323.