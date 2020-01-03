The widespread moderate rains will slowly come to an end over the next few hours with only a few showers lingering for the rest of the day. Minor street flooding is possible for parts of Acadiana this morning, especially the areas that have already received 3-6″ inches of rain since yesterday. The afternoon should turn mostly quiet and warm with highs in the upper 60s followed by clearing skies tonight with chilly and breezy conditions. Overall, the weekend looks mostly sunny with cool weather Saturday followed by warmer weather Sunday.
Showers Slowly End this Morning, Minor Street Flooding Possible
