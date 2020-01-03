Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Showers Slowly End this Morning, Minor Street Flooding Possible

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The widespread moderate rains will slowly come to an end over the next few hours with only a few showers lingering for the rest of the day. Minor street flooding is possible for parts of Acadiana this morning, especially the areas that have already received 3-6″ inches of rain since yesterday. The afternoon should turn mostly quiet and warm with highs in the upper 60s followed by clearing skies tonight with chilly and breezy conditions. Overall, the weekend looks mostly sunny with cool weather Saturday followed by warmer weather Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Generally clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories