It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 60 to low 70s. Friday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the humidity will be on the low side. Storms return Saturday as a cold front moves through Acadiana. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be a little cooler and less humid Sunday. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
Showers Return Saturday & Lower Humidity Sunday…
by: Chris Cozart, Heath Morton
Posted:
Updated:
DOPPLER 10 STORM TEAM
7-Day Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Doppler 10 Daily Weather Forecast
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
Download the KLFY app
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.
It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.