It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 60 to low 70s. Friday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the humidity will be on the low side. Storms return Saturday as a cold front moves through Acadiana. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be a little cooler and less humid Sunday. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton