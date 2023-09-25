A few showers and storms are possible tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Expect a chance of storms Tuesday, and it will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be a little lower Wednesday and Thursday, but showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 90s. As of now, it looks dry Friday and over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s, and lows will be in upper 60s to low 70s. As of now, I don’t see any big cool down in the near term. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
