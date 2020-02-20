Thursday is shaping up to be a soggy one across Acadiana as showers will be likely, especially this morning. No severe weather is expected nor are we expecting flash flooding issues for Acadiana. Rain chances should begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon. Otherwise, the weather turns colder and windy through the day. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by the afternoon as strong north winds gusts to 20-30 mph. Skies should slowly clear tonight as temps fall into the upper 30s as conditions stay breezy.
Showers Likely Today as Acadiana Turns Colder and Windy
Abbeville51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent