Showers Likely this Morning but Flash Flooding Risk Eases for Acadiana

The flash flooding risk and severe weather threat is easing and diminishing this morning. High water is still possible on certain roads to start the day, in the usual spots that flood the easiest.

Light to moderate showers are likely throughout the morning before rain chances decrease for the afternoon. Only a few scattered showers are expected after your lunch break. Otherwise, the weather will be cool and less humid with high temperatures today only reaching the lower 70s. Drier weather continues to build in tonight with temps dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

