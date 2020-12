Scattered showers are likely throughout your Sunday morning before rain chances taper off during the afternoon. We are not expecting any severe weather today and all the activity will be light to moderate rain. Flash flooding is not a concern either.

Temperatures stay chilly throughout the day. Acadiana is starting off in the mid 40s with highs only reaching the upper 50s during the afternoon. Much of the day should remain cloudy with some clearing possible late in the day, right before sunset.